Your Public Radio (WYPR) President and CEO heads to New York Public Radio

WYPR President, CEO and General Manger LaFontaine Oliver has been named the next president and CEO of New York Public Radio which includes WNYC, WQXR, WNYC Studios, Gothamist, The Jerome L. Greene Performance Space, and New Jersey Public Radio.

Oliver took the helm of WYPR July 1, 2019, after leading WMFE in central Florida for six years where he oversaw the acquisition of WMFV, expanded its slate of public affairs programming, and helped to establish and grow local, regional, and national reporting partnerships. A leader in public radio and local journalism, he brings over 20 years of experience in both regional and national markets to NYPR.

He led WYPR through the unprecedented change of the pandemic while growing revenue and listenership, launching a new health desk and podcast, The Daily Dose, and overseeing the acquisition of station WTMD from Towson University. Oliver also drove the significant expansion of the WYPR newsroom and launched a joint operating agreement with digital news startup, The Baltimore Banner. Additionally, Oliver spearheaded diversity and inclusion initiatives at Your Public Radio, making it a top priority.

Oliver has served on the NPR Board since 2016 and is currently finishing up his second term as the Chair of NPR’s Board of Directors, a position he has held since 2020. In that role, he has been responsible for the strategic oversight of the Board, helping to set the overall direction for NPR management, monitor the performance of the organization, and provide financial oversight.

Oliver said, “I remain excited about all the projects and developments at Your Public Radio and their potential impact on the Baltimore community and am committed to setting the organization up for a smooth transition and continued success. I am extremely proud of the station's award-winning news team and the collective hard work of show hosts, production staff and the entire team.”