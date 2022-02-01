As WYPR turns 20, a conversation with President LaFontaine E. Oliver

Today on Midday on the Media, we mark WYPR's 20th anniversary in conversation with Your Public Radio Corporation's president, WYPR general manager and NPR board chairman, LaFontaine E. Oliver.

LaFontaine joined WYPR in 2019, bringing his broad experience in both commercial and public radio, and a perspective that is both local and national. In the years before coming to WYPR, he was the general manager of a station in Orlando, Florida, and WEAA, which is celebrating its 45th year as the voice of the community at Morgan State University.

We invite LaFontaine to join us a couple of times a year to discuss important developments at WYPR and across the media landscape. Today, he and Tom spend the hour talking about where WYPR's been the past 20 years, and where it's headed. They'll discuss the station's abiding commitment to the community, the recent acquisition of public radio music station WTMD-FM 89.7, its initiatives in pursuit of greater diversity, equity and inclusion, and Your Public Radio's agenda for the coming years.

And we welcome your comments and questions...

LaFontaine Oliver joins Tom remotely from WYPR's Studio B.

