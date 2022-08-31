Moore accepts televised gubernatorial debate against Cox

Democratic nominee for governor Wes Moore accepted a debate against Republican nominee Dan Cox hosted by Maryland Public Television on Oct. 12, according to a news release on Wednesday night.

Cox’s campaign spokesperson Lucy Kruse previously said that the Republican was eager to debate his opponent as long as the debate was live and on camera, “without any extra notes.”

Kruse did not immediately respond to request for comment for this story.

“I look forward to the opportunity this October to contrast my vision and values with Dan Cox’s far-right agenda,” Moore said in a statement.