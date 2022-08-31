© 2022 WYPR
WYPR News

Moore accepts televised gubernatorial debate against Cox

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Kristen Mosbrucker
Published August 31, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT
MH gov candidates Moore Cox
Credit: Candidate campaign Facebook pages
/
Democrat Wes Moore will face Republican Dan Cox in November's general election for governor.

Democratic nominee for governor Wes Moore accepted a debate against Republican nominee Dan Cox hosted by Maryland Public Television on Oct. 12, according to a news release on Wednesday night.

Cox’s campaign spokesperson Lucy Kruse previously said that the Republican was eager to debate his opponent as long as the debate was live and on camera, “without any extra notes.”

Kruse did not immediately respond to request for comment for this story.

“I look forward to the opportunity this October to contrast my vision and values with Dan Cox’s far-right agenda,” Moore said in a statement.

Kristen Mosbrucker
Kristen Mosbrucker is a digital news editor and producer for WYPR.
