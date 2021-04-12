© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News

Senate Passes Parole Reform

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Joel McCord
Published April 12, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT
maryland_state_house.jpg
Rachel Baye
/
WYPR

With only a few hours left in this year’s legislative session, Maryland’s Senate passed a compromise version of a bill that cuts the governor out of the parole process for inmates serving life terms.

That bill was on its way to the House of Delegates Monday for approval before heading for Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk. A spokeswoman for the governor said he would “review it carefully” before deciding whether to sign or veto. He already has vetoed a package of police reform bills.

The bill increases from 15 to 20 years the time inmates sentenced to life must serve before they are eligible for parole while removing the requirement for the governor’s approval.

Republicans argued that the bill could potentially allow those who have committed the most heinous crimes to get out of jail after serving as little as 17 years by accumulating “good time” credits. Sen. Robert Cassilly, of Harford County, called it cynical.

“To put the word out that in response to a 40% increase in homicides, we are actually going to reduce the penalty? Really,” he asked. “That's a terrible thing to do, a terrible thing to do. It does not show any respect for life.”

The bill passed on a mostly party line vote.

Tags

WYPR NewsGeneral AssemblyGov. Larry HoganParole reform
Joel McCord
Joel McCord is a trumpet player who learned early in life that that’s no way to make a living.
See stories by Joel McCord
Related Content
Load More