Parole reform

Legislation passed by the state Senate Monday would remove the governor from the parole process. The House passed a similar bill earlier this month.
The Maryland Senate has given preliminary approval to a bill barring judges from sentencing juveniles to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
The House of Delegates approved and sent to the Senate Thursday a bill that would cut the governor out of the parole process for inmates serving life…
The House of Delegates gave preliminary approval Wednesday to a bill that would take the governor out of the parole process for inmates serving life…