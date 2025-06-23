The company seeking to build a controversial power line through rural Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick counties can enter the properties of resistant landowners to survey its route, a Maryland judge ruled Friday.

The federal court injunction marks an early win for New Jersey-based Public Service Enterprise Group, the company contracted to build a new transmission line across 67 miles of Central Maryland. The so-called Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project has sparked an uproar among landowners along its route as well as vows by at least one county sheriff to not support the company’s efforts to survey properties.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Judge allows company to survey route for contentious Maryland power line

