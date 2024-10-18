© 2024 WYPR
A controversial power line could run through northern Maryland. Here’s where it would go.

The Baltimore Banner | By Danny Nguyen
Published October 18, 2024 at 1:14 PM EDT
Children are seen holding signs opposing the Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project in Carroll County at a public information session held at the Westminster Senior Center on July 11, 2024. (Ronica Edwards/The Baltimore Banner)
Ronica Edwards
/
The Baltimore Banner
Children are seen holding signs opposing the Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project in Carroll County at a public information session held at the Westminster Senior Center on July 11, 2024.

A company selected to develop a controversial 70-mile power transmission line that would slice through Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick counties has announced a route for the project.

On Friday morning, the New Jersey-based Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) unveiled a route that it says would mitigate many of the concerns that residents have aired at packed public meetings around the area.

The company was chosen by PJM Interconnection, which manages the power grid for Maryland and several other states

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: A controversial power line could run through northern Maryland. Here’s where it would go.

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
