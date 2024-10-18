A company selected to develop a controversial 70-mile power transmission line that would slice through Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick counties has announced a route for the project.

On Friday morning, the New Jersey-based Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) unveiled a route that it says would mitigate many of the concerns that residents have aired at packed public meetings around the area.

The company was chosen by PJM Interconnection, which manages the power grid for Maryland and several other states

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: A controversial power line could run through northern Maryland. Here’s where it would go.

