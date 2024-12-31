Contested power line seeks permit from Maryland regulators

The utility company planning to build a 70-mile power line from northern Baltimore County to southern Frederick County applied Tuesday for a key permit from the Public Service Commission, formally putting its controversial plan in front of Maryland regulators.

Though the Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project remains in its early stages, the proposed line has been a lightning rod for months, dissolving partisan divides and drawing blowback from each county in its path.

The commission said the company behind the project, PSEG Renewable Transmission, applied for construction permit on Tuesday. PSEG is expected to make a public statement on its filing.

