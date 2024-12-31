© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPO 106.9 is currently broadcasting at reduced power. We are working to restore to full power. All streams are operational.

Contested power line seeks permit from Maryland regulators

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Adam Willis
Published December 31, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST
The proposed Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project path would see the controversial power line cut through farms and other preserved land in Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick counties.
Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner
The proposed Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project path would see the controversial power line cut through farms and other preserved land in Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick counties.

The utility company planning to build a 70-mile power line from northern Baltimore County to southern Frederick County applied Tuesday for a key permit from the Public Service Commission, formally putting its controversial plan in front of Maryland regulators.

Though the Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project remains in its early stages, the proposed line has been a lightning rod for months, dissolving partisan divides and drawing blowback from each county in its path.

The commission said the company behind the project, PSEG Renewable Transmission, applied for construction permit on Tuesday. PSEG is expected to make a public statement on its filing.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Contested power line seeks permit from Maryland regulators

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner Maryland Piedmont Reliability ProjectBaltimore CountyFrederick CountyCarroll CountyThe Baltimore Banner
Adam Willis
See stories by Adam Willis
Related Content
Load More