A year after record score, Chesapeake Bay slips in new health assessment

One year after the Chesapeake Bay earned its highest ever grade of a C+, the estuary’s health slipped back to a C in its latest report card.

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science gave the Chesapeake Bay a score of 50% in a new annual assessment released Tuesday, reflecting poorer performance in almost every environmental category. Considered a “moderate” score, this year’s score marks a 5-point backslide from the bay’s record-setting grade a year ago.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner:

