A year after record score, Chesapeake Bay slips in new health assessment

The Baltimore Banner | By Adam Willis
Published June 10, 2025 at 1:55 PM EDT
The Patapsco River, although rated “poor” in the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s health assessment, is considered a bright spot because of its progress. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)
Jerry Jackson
/
The Baltimore Banner
The Patapsco River, although rated “poor” in the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s health assessment, is considered a bright spot because of its progress. 

One year after the Chesapeake Bay earned its highest ever grade of a C+, the estuary’s health slipped back to a C in its latest report card.

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science gave the Chesapeake Bay a score of 50% in a new annual assessment released Tuesday, reflecting poorer performance in almost every environmental category. Considered a “moderate” score, this year’s score marks a 5-point backslide from the bay’s record-setting grade a year ago.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner:
WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
