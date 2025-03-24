An 'Oyster Recovery Partnership' underway in the Chesapeake Bay

The Chesapeake Bay is the largest estuary in the United States covering about 4,480 square miles and containing some 15 trillion gallons of brackish water. The Bay is also full of oysters! Maryland saw the lowest oyster harvest ever in the early 2000s, but thanks to the hard work of lots of different groups, oysters are bouncing back. A new plan from the Eastern Bay Oyster Coalition Workgroup has a goal of improving things more. We talk with Olivia Caretti, Coastal Restoration Program Manager at the Oyster Recovery Partnership to hear about it.

