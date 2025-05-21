2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

'Chesapeake Bay Legacy Act' Aims to Improve Environmental Health while Promoting Economic Growth

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published May 21, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT
A view of the Chesapeake Bay with a small sandy beach in the foreground.
Ashley Sterner
A view of the Chesapeake Bay from North Point Park

Among the many laws passed by the General Assembly this year is the “Chesapeake Bay Legacy Act.” Its goal: to improve environmental health while promoting economic growth. The measure will have widespread effects: supporting agriculture, bolstering aquaculture, improving bay health, and streamlining watershed restoration. And more! Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Josh Kurtz provides an overview.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordChesapeake Bay
Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
See stories by Ashley Sterner
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr