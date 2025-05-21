'Chesapeake Bay Legacy Act' Aims to Improve Environmental Health while Promoting Economic Growth
Among the many laws passed by the General Assembly this year is the “Chesapeake Bay Legacy Act.” Its goal: to improve environmental health while promoting economic growth. The measure will have widespread effects: supporting agriculture, bolstering aquaculture, improving bay health, and streamlining watershed restoration. And more! Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Josh Kurtz provides an overview.