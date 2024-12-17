Texas has oil. Florida has Disney World. Maryland has the federal government.

While some states have diverse economies built on a variety of different industries, others, including Maryland, can pinpoint a single industry or employer as a crucial financial driver.

Now, President-elect Donald Trump and his incoming administration are vowing to slash the federal budget and drastically downsize the federal workforce. That’s like the White House telling Texas and Florida it was planning to blow up oil rigs and drop-kick Mickey Mouse. About 10% of the state’s workers, or an estimated 327,000 Marylanders, are directly employed by the federal government, according to the U.S. Census.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner:

Wanna slash the federal bureaucracy? You might take Maryland’s economy with it, too.

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.