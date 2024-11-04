For weeks, a coalition of City Council members, labor leaders, community organizers and Mayor Brandon Scott have warned that a measure to shrink the Baltimore City Council will take away vital representation from Black residents and poor neighborhoods.

Well, it turns out those residents are largely the reason the measure, known as Question H, is on the ballot this November. People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement, the group backing the reduction measure, submitted more than 12,000 signatures to the Baltimore City Board of Elections earlier this year, securing its place on the ballot.

The Baltimore Banner analyzed those signatures and found that more than 75% of the people who signed it live in majority-Black neighborhoods, including many of the city’s poorest and most disinvested.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Who signed the petition to shrink Baltimore City Council? It’s not who you think

