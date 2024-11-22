© 2024 WYPR
In Baltimore's 8th Council District, a transfer of leadership for 2025

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 22, 2024 at 12:08 PM EST
Outgoing Councilman Kristerfer Burnett, center, listens at the annual State of the City address on Monday, April 17.
Outgoing Councilman Kristerfer Burnett, center, listens at the annual State of the City address on Monday, April 17.

Two public servants who represent change on the Baltimore City Council join Midday.

Kristerfer Burnett was elected to represent the 8th district in 2016. He has decided to retire from the council at the end of this term, which is in a couple of weeks. His successor is Paris Gray, who served in Councilman Burnett’s office for four years as a community outreach coordinator.

We ask the pair about their work, past and future, on the city council.

