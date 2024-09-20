An apartment building in Brewers Hill was deemed safe for re-entry just before three 3 p.m. Friday, roughly seven hours after it was evacuated because of damage to its pool deck.

Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson John Marsh said in an email that structural engineers and a building inspector determined all apartment units were safe for re-entry, though parts of the apartment building, such as the gym area and area around the deck, remain closed until further inspections and repairs are made.

The rooftop pool deck at an apartment building in Brewers Hill appeared to have buckled, according to drone footage

Residents of the Axel Brewers Hill, an apartment complex at 1211 S. Eaton St., milled about outside Friday afternoon as city officials, contractors and a structural engineer evaluated the building’s plans.

The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to the area shortly before 8 a.m. and quickly determine the rooftop pool was leaking “and possibly compromising the integrity of the building,” Marsh said in an email.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Brewers Hill apartment building declared safe after partial pool collapse

