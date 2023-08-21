Maryland is seeing a new wave of COVID cases, but don’t expect much masking or testing

COVID-19 cases are rising again in Maryland and around the country, a smallish wave so far but a reminder that the virus is sticking around and could cause trouble in the fall and winter when flu and respiratory syncytial virus could also make another significant comeback.

A new COVID variant has emerged that is better at circumventing people’s immune defenses and spreading faster, prompting a rise in hospitalizations and a continued small number of daily deaths. How many cases there are is unknown with fewer tests performed and reported.

It’s not what the pandemic-weary public wants to hear, but public health officials are urging people to consider another COVID-19 booster when the vaccine is updated, expected in September, as well as an annual flu shot.

This wave is “a reminder that COVID is still around and still dangerous for parts of the population,” said Andy Pekosz, professor and vice chair of the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

How bad is the new wave?

The Maryland Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19, said David McCallister, a department spokesman.

“It is not unusual to see upticks during the summertime as individuals travel and take vacations,” he said. “The department encourages all Marylanders to stay up to date on their vaccines, follow [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidance and to test when appropriate.”

For now, hospitals are handling the increase in cases, which remain at pandemic lows. About 150 people remain hospitalized in Maryland this week from COVD-19, up from about 50 last month, far below the peaks in the last two Januarys in the thousands. Hospitals, however, have stopped testing visitors without significant symptoms.

The CDC reports more than 10,000 people were admitted to a U.S. hospital in the past week, up more than 14% from the previous week. Deaths jumped 10%.

