coronavirus in maryland

    WYPR News
    Hogan Hires Former Trump Official
    Joel McCord
    Gov. Larry Hogan has brought on Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the Trump administration, as a…
    WYPR News
    Some Encouraging News On The COVID Front
    Joel McCord
    Gov. Larry Hogan says Maryland’s COVID numbers are declining.He announced in a wide-ranging news conference Tuesday the state’s positivity rate dropped by…
    Programs
    The Daily Dose 2-3-21
    Aaron Henkin
    A $1.2 billion state COVID relief package clears its first hurdle. BCPS announces a delay in classroom reopening. City Schools C-E-O, Sonja Santelises…
    WYPR News
    Ferguson Looks To Fix Unemployment System
    Joel McCord
    As Maryland’s General Assembly reconvened in Annapolis Wednesday, Senate President Bill Ferguson said fixing Maryland’s “broken unemployment insurance…
    WYPR News
    Governor Hogan Announces Stimulus Plan
    Joel McCord
    Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday a $1 billion package of tax relief and direct payments to some Marylanders in an effort to shore up the state’s flagging…
    WYPR News
    Franchot Proposes A Maryland Stimulus
    Joel McCord
    State Comptroller Peter Franchot is pushing the idea of a Maryland stimulus package to supplement the federal package Congress passed in December.He says…
    WYPR News
    MD Businesses Getting A Tax Break
    Joel McCord
    State Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Wednesday that he is extending the filing and payment deadlines for certain business taxes.Franchot said at the…
    WYPR News
    Pandemic Hurts Even Bay Restoration Efforts
    Joel McCord
    The Oyster Recovery Partnership has been picking up oyster shells from restaurants, bars and even landfills around Maryland for 10 years, part of a…
    WYPR News
    City Council Bill Would Halve Carry Out Delivery Fees, Aid Restaurants
    Emily Sullivan
    The Baltimore City Council will consider a bill to halve the fees that third-party delivery services such as GrubHub can charge restaurants. The…
    WYPR News
    Anne Arundel Exec Orders New Restrictions
    Joel McCord
    The day after Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced new COVID-19 related restrictions, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued new…
