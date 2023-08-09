Gaithersburg-based Emergent BioSolutions was supposed to be a key player in the nation’s COVID-19 vaccine production, but after a mix-up at its Baltimore plant that resulted in hundreds of millions in wasted doses, the company is largely exiting the business and laying off much of the staff.

The company notified Maryland labor officials this week that it would eliminate 211 jobs at the Bayview plant in East Baltimore and cut another 20 in Montgomery County. About 400 workers across the company will be eliminated.

The company in a statement said it would focus on other government business, such as making Narcan nasal spray, used to reverse opioid overdoses, as well as contributing smallpox and anthrax vaccines to the national stockpile.

Emergent will largely leave the contract manufacturing business that once propelled earnings for the company. The company expects to save more than $100 million a year on the move.

“The actions we are taking will further strengthen our core products business and financial foundation,” said Haywood Miller, Emergent’s interim CEO, in a statement.

The story continues at the Baltimore Banner: COVID vaccine maker who botched millions of doses lays off 200 Baltimore staff

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.