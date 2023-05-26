© 2023 WYPR
The Baltimore Banner

Five people wounded in shooting in westside of downtown, police say

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Emily Sullivan,
Brenna SmithCadence Quaranta
Published May 26, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT
Police respond to a shooting near the intersection of North Eutaw and West Saratoga streets on Friday, May 26
Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner
Police respond to a shooting near the intersection of North Eutaw and West Saratoga streets on Friday, May 26

Five people were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries at the intersection of North Eutaw and West Saratoga streets, a block up from the old Lexington Market building, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Investigators believe the Friday afternoon shooting was preceded by an argument in the 200 block of N. Eutaw Street, and then one person pulled out a gun and opened fire, he said.
Officers believe the shooter was targeting one person but fired multiple shots and also hit four others. The victims are five men spanning from age 38 to mid-60s, he said.

All five are being treated at local hospitals.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Five people wounded in shooting in westside of downtown, police say

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

Emily Sullivan
Emily Sullivan is a city hall reporter at WYPR, where she covers all things Baltimore politics. She joined WYPR after reporting for NPR’s national airwaves. There, she was a reporter for NPR’s news desk, business desk and presidential conflicts of interest team. Sullivan won a national Edward R. Murrow Award for an investigation into a Trump golf course's finances alongside members of the Embedded team. She has also won awards from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association for her use of sound and feature stories. She has provided news analysis on 1A, The Takeaway, Here & Now and All Things Considered.
Brenna Smith
Cadence Quaranta
