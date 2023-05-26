Five people were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries at the intersection of North Eutaw and West Saratoga streets, a block up from the old Lexington Market building, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Investigators believe the Friday afternoon shooting was preceded by an argument in the 200 block of N. Eutaw Street, and then one person pulled out a gun and opened fire, he said.

Officers believe the shooter was targeting one person but fired multiple shots and also hit four others. The victims are five men spanning from age 38 to mid-60s, he said.

All five are being treated at local hospitals.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Five people wounded in shooting in westside of downtown, police say

