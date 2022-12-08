Councilman Ryan Dorsey will introduce a charter amendment to repeal voter approved term limits

A Baltimore City councilman will introduce a charter amendment to repeal Question K, a ballot measure passed overwhelmingly in November that limits City Hall officials to two terms in office.

Should 3rd District Councilman Ryan Dorsey’s charter amendment receive approval from the council and mayor, the earliest it would appear on city ballots is 2024, giving supporters and detractors alike nearly two years to debate the merits of term limits. The Democrat said the issue is “a serious topic that deserves serious discussion that it didn’t get when Sinclair was buying its way onto the ballot.”

Question K headed to voters after a PAC funded largely by David Smith, the executive chairman of Sinclair Broadcast Group, canvassed more than 10,000 signatures from city voters to put the measure on the ballot. Smith put more than $800,000 toward the PAC, which also unsuccessfully attempted to collect enough signatures to put a measure to recall elected officials on the ballot.

“As with all matters of referendum, nobody can overturn the will of the voters except for the voters themselves,” said Dorsey, who represents Northeast Baltimore neighborhoods including Belair-Edison, Hamilton and Lauraville. “This is about asking for reconsideration and nothing more.”

