‘The Keepers’ join fight to publicize investigation into child sexual abuse within Archdiocese of Baltimore

Two women featured in the Netflix series “The Keepers” are joining the legal fight to expose accused priests and complicit church leaders named in an investigation into child sexual abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

Lawyers for the women featured in the 2017 documentary series filed a motion Wednesday in Baltimore Circuit Court to support the disclosure of a 456-page state investigation into the Catholic church’s history of child sexual abuse.

“Not only are we in support of the report being released, but we want all the names not to be redacted,” said Kurt Wolfgang, executive director of the Maryland Crime Victims Resource Center, who filed the motion along with his colleague, Victor Stone.

The attorneys represent Jean Hargadon Wehner and Teresa Lancaster, two of the women who say they were raped and sexually assaulted in the 1960s and 1970s by the Rev. A. Joseph Maskell, the chaplain and counselor at the now-shuttered Archbishop Keough High School in Southwest Baltimore, as well as another priest at the school. The Netflix series focuses on the Keough alumnae’s efforts to uncover the extent of sexual abuse and coverup at the school, as well as find the killer of Sister Cathy Cesnik.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: ‘The Keepers’ women join fight to publicize investigation into child sexual abuse within Archdiocese of Baltimore

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.