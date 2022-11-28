As Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan crisscrosses the country in search of support for a possible 2024 presidential run, there’s always one person on his team, usually off to the side, keeping a sharp eye on the room: a Maryland state trooper.

Hogan, like previous Maryland governors, has an executive protection detail from the Maryland State Police that drives him to meetings and events and keeps close watch on the governor’s safety. That protection doesn’t end when Hogan transitions from official government business to personal political business, like his feeling-out process for 2024.

That security protection comes at a cost to Maryland taxpayers.

Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for the Republican governor’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police in response to a public records request.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Security costs for Maryland Gov. Hogan’s 2022 travels top $200K

