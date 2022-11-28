© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Baltimore Banner

Security costs for Maryland Gov. Hogan’s 2022 travels top $200K

The Baltimore Banner | By Pam Wood
Published November 28, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST
R46P2FSFJBHGJNJR4NTGCSSYWE.jpg
Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner
/
A Maryland State Police trooper, at left, stands watch as Gov. Larry Hogan takes questions from reporters at a political event in October at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. Hogan, a Republican finishing his second term as governor, is weighing a run for president in 2024. He's had a busy schedule of out-of-state and out-of-country travel, costing taxpayers more than $200,000 in security costs.

As Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan crisscrosses the country in search of support for a possible 2024 presidential run, there’s always one person on his team, usually off to the side, keeping a sharp eye on the room: a Maryland state trooper.

Hogan, like previous Maryland governors, has an executive protection detail from the Maryland State Police that drives him to meetings and events and keeps close watch on the governor’s safety. That protection doesn’t end when Hogan transitions from official government business to personal political business, like his feeling-out process for 2024.

That security protection comes at a cost to Maryland taxpayers.

Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for the Republican governor’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police in response to a public records request.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Security costs for Maryland Gov. Hogan’s 2022 travels top $200K

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

Tags
The Baltimore Banner Maryland PoliticsGovernor Larry HoganThe Baltimore Banner
Pam Wood
See stories by Pam Wood