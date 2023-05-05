© 2023 WYPR
WYPR News

Nearly $16 million of help is on the way for water bill assistance in Baltimore City

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Emily Hofstaedter
Published May 5, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT
water_bills.jpg
Emily Sullivan/WYPR
/
A mailed Baltimore water bill.

Help is on the way for Baltimoreans who fell behind on water bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baltimore City was selected to receive $15.87 million from the Maryland Water Assistance Program, which uses American Rescue Plan Act funds to support residents who acquired debt on their water bills during the pandemic.

Under the state program requirements, the Baltimore City Department of Public Works is required to allocate payments as bill credits to customer accounts while also waiving late fees and interest penalties. Those credits are applicable to people who fell behind on payments from the time between January 27, 2020 - September 30, 2022.

At this time, a DPW spokesperson was not able to give a timeline for when the credits would go out or how residents can go about applying for those allocations. The state requires water systems like DPW to allocate the credits no later than 90 days after receiving payment from the State of Maryland.

In the meantime, DPW encourages city residents to visit their affordability portal to learn about water assistance programs for which they may qualify. There is still time to sign up for a one-time 5% discount by signing up for paperless billing: That deadline is May 31, 2023.

