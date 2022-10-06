© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on BPD districts, crime, water, ARPA

Published October 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, a Democrat, was inaugurated 667 days ago, on December 8, 2020.

We begin the hour today with Midday with the Mayor, and another of Tom's monthly conversations with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott about key issues facing the city and residents of Charm City.

Among the topics on the agenda today: the city's new police districts; some progress in reducing gun violence; continuing concerns about the city's wastewater treatment facilities; and the mayor's atest allocations of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan.

Your comments and questions for the mayor are welcome. Call 410.662.8780. email [email protected] or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria Rogers is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
