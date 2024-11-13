Baltimore City Public Schools settled on Wednesday a long-running lawsuit brought by a Republican operative and financed by Sinclair, Inc executive and Baltimore Sun owner David Smith.

The settlement doesn’t involve the exchange of money and required Jovani Patterson, the lone remaining plaintiff, to acknowledge the school system hadn’t broken any laws, violated any rules and that its policies around truancy are sufficient. In return, the school system agreed to share data beyond what is legally required about student attendance, including how many students were promoted to the next grade level despite missing upward of 30, 60 or 120 days of school.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore schools settle lawsuit backed by Sinclair executive David Smith

