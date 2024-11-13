© 2024 WYPR
Baltimore schools settle lawsuit backed by Sinclair executive David Smith

The Baltimore Banner | By Lee O. Sanderlin
Published November 13, 2024 at 2:53 PM EST
Lockers in a Baltimore school.

Baltimore City Public Schools settled on Wednesday a long-running lawsuit brought by a Republican operative and financed by Sinclair, Inc executive and Baltimore Sun owner David Smith.

The settlement doesn’t involve the exchange of money and required Jovani Patterson, the lone remaining plaintiff, to acknowledge the school system hadn’t broken any laws, violated any rules and that its policies around truancy are sufficient. In return, the school system agreed to share data beyond what is legally required about student attendance, including how many students were promoted to the next grade level despite missing upward of 30, 60 or 120 days of school.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore schools settle lawsuit backed by Sinclair executive David Smith

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Lee O. Sanderlin
