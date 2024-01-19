© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Newswrap: Snowfall & the Baltimore Sun's new ownership

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 19, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Snow covers Broadway Square in Fells Point on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)
1 of 2  — snow-fells-point-banner.png
Snow covers Broadway Square in Fells Point on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.
Kylie Cooper / The Baltimore Banner
Exterior of the former Baltimore Sun building in South Baltimore seen in 2022. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
2 of 2  — the-baltimore-sun-banner.png
Exterior of the former Baltimore Sun building in South Baltimore seen in 2022.
Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner

On today's show, Tom discusses big stories of the week which include our week of snow and school closings in addition to the Baltimore Sun's new ownership.

Guests on today's program include:

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

