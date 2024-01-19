Newswrap: Snowfall & the Baltimore Sun's new ownership

On today's show, Tom discusses big stories of the week which include our week of snow and school closings in addition to the Baltimore Sun's new ownership.

Guests on today's program include:



Meteorologist Justin Berk

Nieman Journalism Lab founder Joshua Benton

Baltimore Banner reporter Emily Sullivan

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.