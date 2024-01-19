Newswrap: Snowfall & the Baltimore Sun's new ownership
1 of 2 — snow-fells-point-banner.png
Snow covers Broadway Square in Fells Point on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.
Kylie Cooper / The Baltimore Banner
2 of 2 — the-baltimore-sun-banner.png
Exterior of the former Baltimore Sun building in South Baltimore seen in 2022.
Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner
On today's show, Tom discusses big stories of the week which include our week of snow and school closings in addition to the Baltimore Sun's new ownership.
Guests on today's program include:
- Meteorologist Justin Berk
- Nieman Journalism Lab founder Joshua Benton
- Baltimore Banner reporter Emily Sullivan
Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.
Audio will be posted here following the program.