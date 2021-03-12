Reginald F Lewis Museum

-
Reginald F. Lewis--a Baltimorean and a powerhouse in business and philanthropy during the 1980s and ‘90s--had a big wish for his hometown: he longed to…
Even before his first solo exhibit in Harlem in 1940, artist Romare Bearden’s focus was social change. He was a social worker for decades, as he enhanced…
Warm, cozy--and able to tell a story. We talk with artist and Baltimore native, Joan Gaither, who uses quilts to preserve and document American history.…
The quizzical story of a lifelong trivia fanatic; Brooke Johnson’s one-woman play, Extra Alive; and storytellers from the oral history performance, O Say…