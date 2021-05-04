Midday at the Museum: Terri Lee Freeman Takes The Helm at The Reginald F. Lewis

Today it's Midday at the Museum. Tom's guests are the new executive directors of two of Baltimore’s most cherished institutions. A little later, Tom speaks with Dr. Sol Davis, who has recently taken the reins of The Jewish Museum of Maryland.

But we begin with Terri Lee Freeman. Before coming to Baltimore, she served for six years as the director of the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee. In February, she became the new executive director of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture here in Baltimore.

Terri Lee Freeman joins us on Zoom…

The Lewis is hosting its first in-person event this Saturday, in honor of Mother’ Day.

The museum will host two screenings of a film by Brenda Hayes called Back Burner Dreams: A Women’s Passion Project. It’s the story of three women who put their own dreams and priorities on hold for years, and how they re-kindle those dreams later in life. There will be screenings at 12:30 and 2:30, each followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker. For more information, click here.

