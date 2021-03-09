© 2021 WYPR
The Lewis Museum Welcomes Terri Freeman

Reginald F. Lewis--a Baltimorean and a powerhouse in business and philanthropy during the 1980s and ‘90s--had a big wish for his hometown: he longed to support a museum devoted to African American culture. Years after his death the dream materialized as the ‘Reginald F. Lewis Museum of African American History and Culture.’ Terri Freeman is its new executive director. Today we hear about her priorities, her plans to engage audiences and her focus on broadening the Lewis’s reach beyond Baltimore: “It is going to be really important that as we move forward that we are really reflecting all of Maryland and all of the richness that is the African American community throughout the state and frankly throughout the region.” 

For upcoming programs visit this link, for the exhibition info, visit this link.

