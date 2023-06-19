© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

A look into the future: Afrofuturism at the Lewis Museum

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published June 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT
Afrofuturist Exhibition at the Reginald F. Lewis Musuem Photo Courtesy: Reginald Lewis Museum
Afro Futurist Manifesto Exhibition at the Reginald F. Lewis Musuem Photo Courtesy: Reginald F. Lewis Museum

On this Juneteenth edition of Midday, we also take a look at the future of Black culture and history. Tom's guests are Terri Lee Freeman, the director of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of MD African American History and Culture, and Myrtis Bedolla, the owner of Galarie Myrtis here in Baltimore. Myrtis has curated an exhibition at the Lewis Museum focused on Afro Futurism. Presented in conjunction with the James E. Lewis Museum of Art at Morgan State University, it’s called “Afro-Futurist Manifesto: Blackness Reimagined” and is at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum until September 5. Terri Lee and Myrtis joined Tom in studio.

The special slate of Juneteenth events at the Lewis continues until 4:00 this afternoon. Admission to the museum today is free.

Terri Lee Freeman, Executive Director of the Reginald F. Lewis Musuem and Myrtis Bedolla, Curator of "Afro Futurist Manifesto: Blackness Reimagined."
Terri Lee Freeman, Executive Director of the Reginald F. Lewis Musuem and Myrtis Bedolla, Curator of "Afro Futurist Manifesto: Blackness Reimagined."

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsraceReginald F Lewis Museum
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre