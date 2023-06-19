A look into the future: Afrofuturism at the Lewis Museum

On this Juneteenth edition of Midday, we also take a look at the future of Black culture and history. Tom's guests are Terri Lee Freeman, the director of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of MD African American History and Culture, and Myrtis Bedolla, the owner of Galarie Myrtis here in Baltimore. Myrtis has curated an exhibition at the Lewis Museum focused on Afro Futurism. Presented in conjunction with the James E. Lewis Museum of Art at Morgan State University, it’s called “Afro-Futurist Manifesto: Blackness Reimagined” and is at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum until September 5. Terri Lee and Myrtis joined Tom in studio.

The special slate of Juneteenth events at the Lewis continues until 4:00 this afternoon. Admission to the museum today is free.