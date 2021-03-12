Redistricting in Maryland

-
Governor Hogan announces a redistricting commission. Technical difficulties cut short Baltimore City Council’s first meeting of the year. Baltimore County…
Maryland’s General Assembly heads into the last full week of its 90-day session with a number of issues yet to be resolved, including legislation that…
The Supreme Court announced Friday that it will consider a lower-court’s ruling that Maryland’s congressional district map is unconstitutionally…
A new nine-member commission is being tasked with redrawing Maryland’s sixth congressional district, under an executive order Gov. Larry Hogan signed…
A federal court in Baltimore threw out Maryland’s congressional district map on Wednesday as unconstitutional. The three-judge panel gave state lawmakers…