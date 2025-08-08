Midday Newswrap: County Council considers tax hikes, redistricting and the federal funding cuts

On the Midday newswrap, catching up on consequential news stories in Baltimore County

County Executive Katherine Klausmeier backed off of efforts to find a new Inspector General, opening the door for Kelly Madigan to continue in the role. After months of speculation and debate, are we at the conclusion of this story?

Meanwhile, the council considers a major redrawing of districts that would change the political landscape of the county. Plus, could tax hikes be in the county's future?

Two councilmembers joins Midday to share their perspective on these important issues.

Councilman Mike Ertel is a Democrat and the Council Chair. He represents District 6, which includes Towson, where he lives, Middle River, Parkville and nearby neighborhoods.

Councilman David Marks is a Republican representing District 5 on the east side of the county, which includes Kingsville, Perry Hall, White Marsh and parts of Middle River.

