2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Midday Newswrap: County Council considers tax hikes, redistricting and the federal funding cuts

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Baltimore County Council members met to discuss a proposed plastic bag ban on January 31, 2023.
John Lee
Baltimore County Council members met to discuss a proposed plastic bag ban on January 31, 2023.

On the Midday newswrap, catching up on consequential news stories in Baltimore County

County Executive Katherine Klausmeier backed off of efforts to find a new Inspector General, opening the door for Kelly Madigan to continue in the role. After months of speculation and debate, are we at the conclusion of this story?

Meanwhile, the council considers a major redrawing of districts that would change the political landscape of the county. Plus, could tax hikes be in the county's future?

Two councilmembers joins Midday to share their perspective on these important issues.

Councilman Mike Ertel is a Democrat and the Council Chair. He represents District 6, which includes Towson, where he lives, Middle River, Parkville and nearby neighborhoods.

Councilman David Marks is a Republican representing District 5 on the east side of the county, which includes Kingsville, Perry Hall, White Marsh and parts of Middle River.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore CountyRedistricting in MarylandBaltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes