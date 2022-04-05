Governor Hogan signs into law a new map of Maryland’s congressional districts

Maryland’s new map of congressional district boundaries has Governor Hogan’s approval: "This is a huge win for democracy and for improvement in the process, and now we’re going to have fair maps and fair elections in this election cycle."

Governor Hogan signed the new map into law yesterday afternoon. This is lawmakers’ second attempt; their first map was rejected by a circuit court judge for giving Democrats an unfair advantage.

Josh Kurtz, founding editor of Maryland Matters, gets us up to speed.

But first, the legislative session ends Monday. WYPR's Joel McCord fills us in on what lawmakers have accomplished - a path to legal cannabis, action on climate change - and what’s left to tackle.

Read more on redistricting:

Legal battles over Maryland's redistricting maps end

Special Magistrate Says Court of Appeals Should Deny Challenges to Maryland’s State Legislative Map

