On The Record

Governor Hogan signs into law a new map of Maryland’s congressional districts

Published April 5, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT
MH MD Congressional District map
General Assembly

Maryland’s new map of congressional district boundaries has Governor Hogan’s approval: "This is a huge win for democracy and for improvement in the process, and now we’re going to have fair maps and fair elections in this election cycle."

Governor Hogan signed the new map into law yesterday afternoon. This is lawmakers’ second attempt; their first map was rejected by a circuit court judge for giving Democrats an unfair advantage.

Josh Kurtz, founding editor of Maryland Matters, gets us up to speed.

But first, the legislative session ends Monday. WYPR's Joel McCord fills us in on what lawmakers have accomplished - a path to legal cannabis, action on climate change - and what’s left to tackle.

Read more on redistricting:
Legal battles over Maryland's redistricting maps end
Special Magistrate Says Court of Appeals Should Deny Challenges to Maryland’s State Legislative Map

MDElections2022General AssemblyRedistricting in MarylandCongressional Redistrictinglegislative redistricting
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie
Nathan Sterner
"If radio were a two-way visual medium," Nathan would see WYPR listeners every weekday between 5am and 3pm. Weekday mornings, Nathan serves up the latest Maryland news and weather (interspersed with the occasional snarky comment). Nathan also does continuity breaks through the midday, adds audio flaire to Sheilah Kast's "On The Record," infrequently fills in for Tom Hall on "Midday," does all sorts of fundraising stuff, AND "additional tasks where assigned". When not at WYPR, Nathan teaches a class on audio documentary at Towson University, and spends their spare time running around Baltimore's neighborhoods and hiking around Maryland's natural areas. Before coming to WYPR, Nathan spent 8 years at WAMU in Washington -- working every job from part-time receptionist to on-air host, gaining experience in promotions, fundraising, audience analysis, and program production. They've also served as a fundraising consultant, assisting dozens of public radio stations nationwide with on-air fundraisers. Originally from rural Pennsylvania, Nathan has called Charm City home since 2005.
See stories by Nathan Sterner