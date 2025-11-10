Several states are taking steps to redraw their congressional districts. Maryland may soon be one of them.

The redrawing of voting districts usually happens at the end of each decade after the U.S. census supplies lawmakers with the latest demographic data.

But in an unprecedented move, more than a dozen states are either considering redistricting or have already enacted new congressional district maps, five years early.

California, Texas, Missouri, Ohio and North Carolina have enacted maps, though legal challenges remain. Seven other states, including Maryland, are debating the issue.

On Midday, an examination of what’s at stake. Could the current U.S. House congressional delegation for Maryland, with 7 Democrats and 1 Republican, change?

Host Tom Hall interviewed Gov. Wes Moore last week. He recently announced that he has appointed a commission to evaluate the fairness of the current congressional map.

Democratic Del. David Moon, an early proponent of redistricting in the state’s legislature, and Del. Kathy Szeliga, whose lawsuit in 2020 led to the current map, share their perspectives on Midday.

Midday is also joined by Bryan Sears, covers the governor, the General Assembly and state politics for the news site Maryland Matters.