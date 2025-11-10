2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Several states are taking steps to redraw their congressional districts. Maryland may soon be one of them.

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published November 10, 2025 at 12:04 PM EST
A voter at Annapolis Middle School in 2022.
Ulysses Muñoz, The Baltimore Banner
A voter at Annapolis Middle School in 2022.

The redrawing of voting districts usually happens at the end of each decade after the U.S. census supplies lawmakers with the latest demographic data.

But in an unprecedented move, more than a dozen states are either considering redistricting or have already enacted new congressional district maps, five years early.
California, Texas, Missouri, Ohio and North Carolina have enacted maps, though legal challenges remain. Seven other states, including Maryland, are debating the issue.

On Midday, an examination of what’s at stake. Could the current U.S. House congressional delegation for Maryland, with 7 Democrats and 1 Republican, change?

Host Tom Hall interviewed Gov. Wes Moore last week. He recently announced that he has appointed a commission to evaluate the fairness of the current congressional map.

Democratic Del. David Moon, an early proponent of redistricting in the state’s legislature, and Del. Kathy Szeliga, whose lawsuit in 2020 led to the current map, share their perspectives on Midday.

Midday is also joined by Bryan Sears, covers the governor, the General Assembly and state politics for the news site Maryland Matters.

Redistricting in MarylandCongressional RedistrictingMaryland Gov. Wes Moore
Tom Hall
Host, Midday
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
