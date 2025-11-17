2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Sen. Bill Ferguson on whether he has the votes to block redistricting in Maryland

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published November 17, 2025 at 12:02 PM EST
Sen. Bill Ferguson, the President of the Maryland Senate, has been under pressure from Gov. Wes Moore and prominent Democrats around the country to get on board with efforts to counter redistricting efforts by Republican legislators in Texas, North Carolina, Missouri and other states that favor Republican candidates for the House.

Ferguson opposes redrawing congressional lines, like California did earlier this month. He joins Midday to make his case for why.

In Maryland, congressional redistricting would likely mean drawing lines that give a Democrat a better chance of defeating the 1st District's Rep. Andy Harris, the state's sole Republican congressman.

We encourage your questions or comments. Email us at [email protected], or call us during the live show at 410-662-8780. You can also leave a comment on the Midday Listener Line at 410-735-1616.

Listen-in to today’s episode from 12-1pm on WYPR and the Baltimore Public Media app. Audio will be posted here following the program.

