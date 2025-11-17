Sen. Bill Ferguson on whether he has the votes to block redistricting in Maryland

Sen. Bill Ferguson, the President of the Maryland Senate, has been under pressure from Gov. Wes Moore and prominent Democrats around the country to get on board with efforts to counter redistricting efforts by Republican legislators in Texas, North Carolina, Missouri and other states that favor Republican candidates for the House.

Ferguson opposes redrawing congressional lines, like California did earlier this month. He joins Midday to make his case for why.

In Maryland, congressional redistricting would likely mean drawing lines that give a Democrat a better chance of defeating the 1st District's Rep. Andy Harris, the state's sole Republican congressman.

Tonight’s resounding Democratic victory shows we don't need to rig the system to win. When we provide a better vision about the future - lower costs, better services, and real solutions to protect against Trump - voters overwhelmingly choose our leadership. https://t.co/toh9MBHw1V — Bill Ferguson (@SenBillFerg) November 5, 2025

We encourage your questions or comments. Email us at [email protected], or call us during the live show at 410-662-8780. You can also leave a comment on the Midday Listener Line at 410-735-1616.

Listen-in to today’s episode from 12-1pm on WYPR and the Baltimore Public Media app. Audio will be posted here following the program.