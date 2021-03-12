-
Somerset County, on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, has a nearly 16% COVID-19 positivity rate, the second highest in the state. According to the governor’s…
Thousands of state employees got a pay cut this week, when the state eliminated an emergency pay bump for some of the workers performing jobs classified…
Maryland is acquiring 250,000 rapid COVID-19 tests, which will be put to immediate use, Gov. Larry Hogan said during a press conference Thursday. The…
The state government employees who process unemployment insurance claims and work in state prisons, juvenile services facilities, hospitals and…
Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby on mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in the prison system. And advice for small businesses on the next round…