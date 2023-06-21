Goucher College's Prison Education Program, 10 years later

Today we’re talking about problems and potential at Maryland’s prisons. The Goucher Prison Education Partnership was formed in 2012 to bring Goucher College instructors into correctional facilities to teach the same liberal arts classes they offer on Goucher’s Towson campus.

Back in 2014, I spent the day at the MD Correctional Institution for Women, and the Jessup Correctional Institution for Men, observing classes and speaking with faculty, staff and students in the program.

Eliza Cornejo joins us. She began working with the Goucher Prison Education Partnership as a tutor back in 2014 when she was a student at Goucher. She is now the Executive Director of GPEP.