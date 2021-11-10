"Becoming Abolitionists": Derecka Purnell on abolishing police, prisons

Tom's next guest is Derecka Purnell. She is an activist and human rights lawyer with a law degree from Harvard University. She's a scholar-in-residence with Columbia University's Initiative for Social Justice, and a columnist for The Guardian. She's also the author of a new book that challenges long-held assumptions about policing and incarceration. In fact, she argues that police departments and prisons should be abolished.

Published by Penguin/Random House Publishers.

She explains, quote, “Abolition is not the mere absence of police and prisons. It’s a paradigm, aspiration and organizing practice to make those institutions obsolete,” and she links the abolitionist movement to decolonization, disability justice, Earth justice and socialism.

The book is called Becoming Abolitionists: Police, Protests, and the Pursuit of Freedom.

Ms. Purnell joins us now on our digital line from Washington, DC.

