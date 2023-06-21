© 2023 WYPR
Maryland's prisons are understaffed, says union report

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published June 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Every two years, the Division of Corrections and the union that represents staff at Maryland prisons are required by law to issue a report that assesses the staffing needs of the state’s 19 correctional facilities. The 2023 report was issued in April, and it found that staff vacancies in prisons are at an all-time high, and that more than 3,400 positions need to be filled.

Joining Tom is the President of AFSCME Maryland Council 3, Patrick Moran. AFSCME, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, is the union that represents prison guards and correctional staff, as well as tens of thousands of other state employees.

Patrick Moran, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Maryland Council 3.

