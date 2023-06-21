Maryland's prisons are understaffed, says union report

Every two years, the Division of Corrections and the union that represents staff at Maryland prisons are required by law to issue a report that assesses the staffing needs of the state’s 19 correctional facilities. The 2023 report was issued in April, and it found that staff vacancies in prisons are at an all-time high, and that more than 3,400 positions need to be filled.

Joining Tom is the President of AFSCME Maryland Council 3, Patrick Moran. AFSCME, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, is the union that represents prison guards and correctional staff, as well as tens of thousands of other state employees.