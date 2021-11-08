Perspectives on providing end-of-life care for the nation's incarcerated

According to the MD Center for Economic Policy, MD spends about $1 billion dollars per year incarcerating roughly 20,000 people convicted of crimes. A third of them come from the city of Baltimore. In 2015, our state spent $17 million dollars locking up people from one neighborhood alone: Sandtown Winchester in West Baltimore.

For many of those who are given long sentences, their lives end while they are behind bars. An essay in the Baltimore Sun a couple of months ago about palliative care for prisoners when they are diagnosed with terminal illnesses caught our attention, and today, we’d like to explore the issue of death with dignity for those who are imprisoned.

Tom's first guest is Dr. Raya Elfadel Kheirbek. She is the author of the essay mentioned above, and the Chief of the Division of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine at the University of MD.

Dr. Kheirbek

Then, Tom is joined by three activists working with an organization called the Humane Prison Hospice Project.

LadyBird Morgan is a registered nurse and the co-founder of the Project.

Marvin Mutch is a Senior Advisor and policy advocate for the Project.

Edgar Barens serves as an advisor to the Humane Prison Hospice Project. He's a filmmaker whose 2014 documentary called Prison Terminal was nominated for an Academy Award.

(from left) Humane Prison Hospice Project co-founder, executive director Ladybird Morgan, RN, MSW; Marvin Mutch, former inmate and special advisor; filmmaker Edgar Barens, producer of the 2014 documentary, "Prison Terminal."

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.