Maryland gets approval to help soon-to-be released incarcerated people get Medicaid

In the final hours of the Biden administration, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved a program that will give Maryland more leeway in how it administers Medicaid services.

The 1115 waiver program allows states to explore experimental pilot programs with certain populations to better healthcare services.

The Maryland Department of Health will use its waiver to help give Medicaid benefits to people who are about to be released from incarceration.

The program will set up comprehensive case management, medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorder and counseling for prescribed medications a month before release.

“It's a really positive policy change. It's going to help folks not relapse,” said Lee Storrow, the director of external affairs at Community Education Group, an organization that provides healthcare and education to underserved communities. “It's going to help save lives. It's going to improve health for everybody in Maryland.”

Participants will be able to work with case managers on-site and through telehealth outlets to assess their needs, coordinate services and set up appointments outside of prison.

Maryland was also approved for an expansion to the Assistance in Community Integration Services program.

The program provides housing to people who do not have a regular place to stay and suffer from chronic health conditions.

CMS’s expansion allows the state to increase participants from 900 to 2,140 annually.

A 2023 evaluation of the program found that 77% of participants were eventually able to go on to find stable housing.

“The approvals represent a significant step forward in advancing health equity and access to care for Marylanders,” said Maryland Secretary of Health, Dr. Laura Herrera Scott. “By expanding Medicaid coverage through these two initiatives, we can address social determinants of health such as housing stability and behavioral health, ensuring individuals have the support they need to thrive in their communities.”

The program also reduced the amount of emergency room visits for participants.