Artist Na Omi Shintani calls attention to incarcerated children

By Maureen Harvie,
Maureen Harvie
Published April 22, 2024 at 10:07 AM EDT
Artist Na Omi Shintani contemplates the plight of imprisoned children across history and the world. Photo courtesy of Towson University.
Artist Na Omi Shintani contemplates the plight of imprisoned children across history and the world. Photo courtesy of Towson University.

Twelve mattresses are arranged in a circle. Drawn on beds’ white fabric are the outlines of sleeping children. Their hands curled up by their peaceful faces.

That tranquility is betrayed by the title of the installation: "Dream Refuge for children imprisoned." It is on display through May 18th at the Asian Arts & Culture Center at Towson University.

Creator Na Omi Shintani founded the Kitsunea Community Art Studio in Half Moon Bay and is a teaching artist at Creativity Explored for Disabled Adults and FootHill College.

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
