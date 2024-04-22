Artist Na Omi Shintani calls attention to incarcerated children

Twelve mattresses are arranged in a circle. Drawn on beds’ white fabric are the outlines of sleeping children. Their hands curled up by their peaceful faces.

That tranquility is betrayed by the title of the installation: "Dream Refuge for children imprisoned." It is on display through May 18th at the Asian Arts & Culture Center at Towson University.

Creator Na Omi Shintani founded the Kitsunea Community Art Studio in Half Moon Bay and is a teaching artist at Creativity Explored for Disabled Adults and FootHill College.