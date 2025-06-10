2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Gov. Wes Moore on new leadership at Maryland's Department of Juvenile Services

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 10, 2025 at 12:40 PM EDT
FILE - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announces measures he is supporting to improve public safety during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Annapolis, Md.
Brian Witte
/
AP
FILE - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announces measures he is supporting to improve public safety during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Annapolis, Md.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore joins Midday to discuss changes at the Department of Juvenile Services (DJS).

Vincent Schiraldi is out as DJS Secretary, he says his resignation is due to negative media attention impacting the agency's mission. Betsy Fox Tolentino, Managing Director of Young Adult Justice Initiatives at Roca, takes his place.

Will new leadership mean a new way of doing things for the department? And with a severe budget deficit, does DJS have the resources it needs to help young people?

