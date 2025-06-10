Gov. Wes Moore on new leadership at Maryland's Department of Juvenile Services

Maryland Governor Wes Moore joins Midday to discuss changes at the Department of Juvenile Services (DJS).

Vincent Schiraldi is out as DJS Secretary, he says his resignation is due to negative media attention impacting the agency's mission. Betsy Fox Tolentino, Managing Director of Young Adult Justice Initiatives at Roca, takes his place.

Will new leadership mean a new way of doing things for the department? And with a severe budget deficit, does DJS have the resources it needs to help young people?

