The Baltimore City Council passed the 2026 budget. Council President Zeke Cohen joins Midday to discuss.

Last night, the Baltimore City Council passed Mayor Brandon Scott's 2026 fiscal budget, adding a few changes.

Council President Zeke Cohen joins Midday to discuss the budget and last-minute edits to where money will be spent over the next fiscal year.

The council authorized an additional $2 million for the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant and Multicultural Affairs, (MIMA) up from its original proposal of just over $966,000 Plus, there was an additional $112,000 for the Office of Inspector General to create an additional oversight role for her office.

