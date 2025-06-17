2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

The Baltimore City Council passed the 2026 budget. Council President Zeke Cohen joins Midday to discuss.

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 17, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT
Ulysses Muñoz, The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen

Last night, the Baltimore City Council passed Mayor Brandon Scott's 2026 fiscal budget, adding a few changes.

Council President Zeke Cohen joins Midday to discuss the budget and last-minute edits to where money will be spent over the next fiscal year.

The council authorized an additional $2 million for the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant and Multicultural Affairs, (MIMA) up from its original proposal of just over $966,000 Plus, there was an additional $112,000 for the Office of Inspector General to create an additional oversight role for her office.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsMidday NewsmakerCity Council President Zeke CohenBaltimore City budget
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes