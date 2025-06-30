Can Maryland's new Commerce Secretary revamp the state's business sector?

Governor Wes Moore has prioritized turning around Maryland's low economic growth rate during the past 10 years. To accomplish this growth, he wants the state to become the leader in industries such as cybersecurity, Quantum processing, and artificial intelligence.

To lead this initiative, the Governor appointed Harry Coker Jr. as Commerce Secretary. A former naval officer, he had a long career in intelligence and cybersecurity, serving for the previous two years of the Biden Administration as a principal advisor to the President on cybersecurity.

Secretary Coker joins Midday to discuss how he plans to develop more business partnerships, local and internationally, to fortify Maryland's future.