Can Maryland's new Commerce Secretary revamp the state's business sector?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 30, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT
Bob Ackerman, Chairman of the GCIS forum, Founder and Managing Director of cybersecurity venture capital firm AllegisCyber Capital, and Co-Founder of DataTribe, and Harry Coker Jr., State of Maryland Secretary of Commerce, discuss the standardization of cyber regulatory requirements across industries.
Governor Wes Moore has prioritized turning around Maryland's low economic growth rate during the past 10 years. To accomplish this growth, he wants the state to become the leader in industries such as cybersecurity, Quantum processing, and artificial intelligence.

To lead this initiative, the Governor appointed Harry Coker Jr. as Commerce Secretary. A former naval officer, he had a long career in intelligence and cybersecurity, serving for the previous two years of the Biden Administration as a principal advisor to the President on cybersecurity.

Secretary Coker joins Midday to discuss how he plans to develop more business partnerships, local and internationally, to fortify Maryland's future.

