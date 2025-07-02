2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Midday with the Mayor: A recent spat of police shootings bring new attention to crisis teams

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 2, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott
Bethany Raja
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Tom to talk about issues important to Charm City residents.

The Baltimore Police Department were recently involved in the deaths of three people, each believed to be in a mental health crisis at the time of their interaction with officers. Could diversion programs have prevented these tragedies? Can existing response teams trained to deal with mental health crises be better deployed in these kinds of situations?

Plus, staffing changes at the Department of Public Works and other key city agencies.

Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsBaltimore CityMayor Brandon ScottMidday Newsmaker
