2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Comptroller Brooke Lierman on Maryland's bond rating, the budget and the state's economic health

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 11, 2025 at 12:01 PM EDT
Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman, a former member of the state General Assembly, took office earlier this year.
Courtesy Office of Comptroller
Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman, a former member of the state General Assembly, took office earlier this year.

Maryland’s economy is facing unprecedented challenges. The state faces a budget deficit of over $3 billion, compounded by significant cuts and widespread layoffs from the federal government.

Meanwhile, two of the country’s major credit reporting organizations differ on Maryland’s economic health. Moody’s downgraded the state’s bond rating.

And as we head into hurricane and storm season, is the state accounting for the financial impact of climate change, such as infrastructure damage, threats to human health, and workforce disruption?

State Comptroller Brooke Lierman joins Midday to discuss these topics and more.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland Comptroller Brooke LiermanClimate changeMaryland economyMidday Newsmaker
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes