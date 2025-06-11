Comptroller Brooke Lierman on Maryland's bond rating, the budget and the state's economic health

Maryland’s economy is facing unprecedented challenges. The state faces a budget deficit of over $3 billion, compounded by significant cuts and widespread layoffs from the federal government.

Meanwhile, two of the country’s major credit reporting organizations differ on Maryland’s economic health. Moody’s downgraded the state’s bond rating.

And as we head into hurricane and storm season, is the state accounting for the financial impact of climate change, such as infrastructure damage, threats to human health, and workforce disruption?

State Comptroller Brooke Lierman joins Midday to discuss these topics and more.

