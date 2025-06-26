2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Congressional perspectives on Israel and Iran: Reps. Olszewski and Elfreth

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 26, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT
Left photo: Maryland State Sen. Sarah Elfreth speaks at a news conference on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Brian Witte) Right photo: County Executive, Baltimore County, Johnny Olszewski speaks, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at the Dundalk Marine Terminal in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Left photo: AP Photo/Brian Witte
/
Right photo: AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.
Left photo: Maryland State Sen. Sarah Elfreth speaks at a news conference on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 in Annapolis, Md.

Right photo: County Executive, Baltimore County, Johnny Olszewski speaks, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at the Dundalk Marine Terminal in Baltimore.

Two of Maryland's congressional delegation talk about America’s involvement in the conflict in the Middle East.

A leaked Defense Intelligence Agency report contradicts the contention made by both President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Iran’s nuclear program was completely destroyed by last weekend’s bombing raids.

What does that mean for the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, which entered a new chapter this week when the U.S. bombed nuclear sites inside of Iran.

Rep. Johnny Olszewski, Jr. who serves on the House Foreign Relations Committee and Rep. Sarah Elfreth, who has been appointed to the House Armed Services Committee, share their perspectives from Washington, D.C.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
