Congressional perspectives on Israel and Iran: Reps. Olszewski and Elfreth

Two of Maryland's congressional delegation talk about America’s involvement in the conflict in the Middle East.

A leaked Defense Intelligence Agency report contradicts the contention made by both President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Iran’s nuclear program was completely destroyed by last weekend’s bombing raids.

What does that mean for the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, which entered a new chapter this week when the U.S. bombed nuclear sites inside of Iran.

Rep. Johnny Olszewski, Jr. who serves on the House Foreign Relations Committee and Rep. Sarah Elfreth, who has been appointed to the House Armed Services Committee, share their perspectives from Washington, D.C.