Maryland transit leader on riders returning post-COVID, and looming budget cuts

Holly Arnold, the Administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) discusses the system she oversees: the Local Bus and Commuter bus systems, the Light Rail, the Metro Subway, the MARC Train Service, and the MobilityLink system.

MTA also manages the Taxi Access system and oversees funding and statewide assistance to Locally Operated Transit Systems in each of Maryland's 23 counties, Baltimore City, Annapolis and Ocean City.

What risk is there of funding cuts as a new administration takes over in Washington, D.C.? And how have ridership numbers trended in the years following pandemic lockdowns?