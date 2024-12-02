© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Maryland transit leader on riders returning post-COVID, and looming budget cuts

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 2, 2024 at 12:04 PM EST
An MTA CityLink Navy bus pulls up on Eastern Avenue. Students from Cristo Rey Jesuit High School ride this line to & from school. (photo credit Aaron Henkin / WYPR
Aaron Henkin / WYPR
An MTA CityLink Navy bus on Eastern Avenue. The route is used by students commuters.

Holly Arnold, the Administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) discusses the system she oversees: the Local Bus and Commuter bus systems, the Light Rail, the Metro Subway, the MARC Train Service, and the MobilityLink system.

MTA also manages the Taxi Access system and oversees funding and statewide assistance to Locally Operated Transit Systems in each of Maryland's 23 counties, Baltimore City, Annapolis and Ocean City.

What risk is there of funding cuts as a new administration takes over in Washington, D.C.? And how have ridership numbers trended in the years following pandemic lockdowns?

Maryland Transit Authority Administrator Holly Arnold
Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
