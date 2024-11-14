© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2024 Election Coverage
Healthcare
Healthcare coverage from WYPR is made possible by support from GBMC HealthCare.

Maryland unveils marijuana health tracking dashboard

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published November 14, 2024 at 11:39 AM EST
Budtender Taylor Altshule holds Cherry Pie marijuana at a California Street Cannabis Company location in San Francisco, Monday, March 20, 2023.
Jeff Chiu
/
AP
Budtender Taylor Altshule holds Cherry Pie marijuana at a California Street Cannabis Company location in San Francisco, Monday, March 20, 2023.

The Maryland Department of Health unveiled a new dashboard tracking adverse incidents to marijuana use on Wednesday.

The tool tracks instances like emergency room visits, calls to poison control, youth and adult use and the utilization of substance abuse centers.

“Monitoring the public health impacts of adult-use cannabis legalization, which took place just over a year ago, is essential,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. “By tracking key indicators, we can create programs and resources aimed at preventing youth cannabis use, promoting safe storage of products to prevent accidental poisonings, and ensuring that existing services effectively support Marylanders facing adverse effects from cannabis use.”

Maryland saw an increase in ER visits related to marijuana that coincided with the legalization of recreational cannabis. Recreational cannabis was legalized in the state on July 1, 2023.

In 2024, the state saw 817 ER visits per month, a 5% increase from 2023.

There was also an increase in calls to Poison Centers. According to MDH, marijuana-related calls tripled for children aged 10 to 14 and increased by 26% for teens 15 to 19 from 2021 to 2023.

Maryland also maintains an opioid overdose dashboard.

The state says that dashboard has been instrumental in figuring out how to best distribute resources to people who use opioids.
Tags
WYPR News marijuanamarijuana legalizationCannabisMaryland Department of HealthHealth
Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR. @smaucionewypr
See stories by Scott Maucione
Related Content
Load More